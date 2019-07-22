Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Tango Reports Over 530 Carats in Diamond Sales With Average of USD$1,382 per Carat Oena Diamond Mine, South Africa Tango Reports Over 530 Carats in Diamond Sales With Average of USD$1,382 per Carat Oena Diamond Mine, South Africa CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedTango Reports Over 530 Carats in Diamond Sales With Average of USD$1,382 per Carat Oena Diamond Mine, South AfricaLaunching the Plan for Women’s Financial Inclusion in HondurasLaunching the Plan for Women’s Financial Inclusion in Honduras