Target Capital Completes Sale of Real Estate Project

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Feb. 1, 2017) - Target Capital Inc. (“Target”) (TSX VENTURE:TCI)(CSE:TCI)(CSE:TCI.CN) is pleased to announce that the sale of the real estate project known as “The Landing at Langley”, as previously announced in its press release of October 24, 2016, has been completed following the receipt of final approval by the TSX-Venture Exchange.

