Targeted Microwave Solutions – CEO Compensation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 3, 2017) - Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TMS)(OTCQX:TGTMF)(FRANKFURT:A2ACNT) (“TMS” or the “Company“) announced today, further to its previous news release, it has completed an employment agreement with Dr. James Young in his position as full-time CEO. Dr. Young will be entitled to receive a majority of his compensation in TMS common shares, payable monthly based on the volume-weighted average trading price of the TMS shares. Further information on the number of shares issued to Dr. Young each month will be provided in subsequent news releases expected on or about the end of each quarter.

An aggregate of 90,365 shares will be issued to Dr. Young for the period November 29, 2016 to December 31, 2016.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Dr. James Young”

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

About Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc. is a clean technology company that designs and manufactures vertical WAVEdri® microwave reactors to dry and process coal, clay and biomass, including wood fibre. As a global leader in the advancement of microwave technology the Company’s mission is to provide the industry with a cleaner and more efficient technology solution, which replaces traditional industrial dryers and kilns, by eliminating toxic emissions, reducing energy requirements and conserving significant amounts of water at a lower capital investment.

The Company’s R&D and commercial demonstration plant in King William, Virginia is strategically located near several major industrial clay-based and biofuel manufacturers. The marketing and testing facility in Shanghai, China collects and analyzes material samples from nearby coal power plants and coal mines. The Company is a reporting issuer in Canada and is listed on the following stock exchanges:

