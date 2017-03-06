Targeted Microwave Solutions Completes Biomass Testing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 6, 2017) - Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TMS) (OTCQX:TGTMF) (FRANKFURT:A2ACNT) (“TMS” or the “Company“) announced today the results of its initial industrial compost-biomass testing. The testing program took place at TMS’s commercial-scale demonstration plant and testing laboratory in King William, Virginia. This testing is the result of the Company’s engagement of potential biomass customers as TMS begins to commercialize its WAVEdri® 3.0 industrial drying technology.

The testing was undertaken in conjunction with technology application discussions with McGill Environmental Systems (“McGill”). McGill specializes in manufacturing premium compost products through the processing and recycling of non-hazardous, biodegradable by-products, foodwaste and residuals from municipal, industrial and agribusiness sources. McGill designs, builds, and operates large state-of-the-art indoor facilities, owns three facilities in the United States and two in Ireland and licenses and operates one facility in Florida. McGill also provides management services for biodegradables to hundreds of municipalities and industrial operations.

The intent of the testing is to determine the suitability of WAVEdri® 3.0 to provide increased efficiency, to lower production costs and to provide McGill with significant product development opportunities.

The biomass tests produced the following significant result:

Energy Input Starting Moisture Ending Moisture Implied Drying Efficiency 20 kw 42.00% 4.93% 4.1 lbs H20/Kwh

TMS is pleased that the drying efficiencies reported during this batch test are higher than any materials tested by TMS to date, lending itself to further evaluating a significant market opportunity. The market for industrial compost is very large. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates there are 3,500 municipal composting operations in the United States. Moisture removal is a fundamental processing step in converting industrial-scale commercial compost to value-added soil products.

TMS is evaluating material handling strategies to run large-scale continuous testing with commercial industrial composters, and continue the technology review with McGill.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Dr. James Young”

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

About Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc. is a clean technology company that designs and manufactures vertical WAVEdri® microwave reactors to dry and process coal, clay and biomass, including wood fibre. As a global leader in the advancement of microwave technology the Company’s mission is to provide the industry with a cleaner and more efficient technology solution, which replaces traditional industrial dryers and kilns, by eliminating toxic emissions, reducing energy requirements and conserving significant amounts of water at a lower capital investment.

The Company’s R&D and commercial demonstration plant in King William, Virginia is strategically located near several major industrial clay-based and biofuel manufacturers. The marketing and testing facility in Shanghai, China collects and analyzes material samples from nearby coal power plants and coal mines. The Company is a reporting issuer in Canada and is listed on the following stock exchanges: (TSX VENTURE:TMS) (FRANKFURT:A2ACNT) (OTCQX:TGTMF)

For further information, please visit www.tmsenergy.com or review the Company’s public disclosure filing on www.sedar.com.

About McGill Environmental Systems

McGill Environmental Systems specializes in manufacturing premium compost products through the processing and recycling of non-hazardous, biodegradable by-products and residuals from municipal, industrial and agribusiness sources. McGill also designs, builds, and operates state-of-the-art indoor facilities – either McGill-owned or customer-owned. All McGill operations provide reliable, weather-independent production year round.

For 25 years, we have been operating industrial-scale composting facilities, and in that time, have earned a reputation for sustained, reliable, and cost-effective service. Many of our customers have used McGill transportation and composting services for more than a decade. McGill has a well-established customer base in bulk sales to the landscaping, construction, and erosion-control industries, as well as bulk and bagged sales to soil products retailers. The McGill product line includes composts and compost-based mixes and blends, including enriched topsoil and compost formulated for conventional agriculture.

For further information, please visit www.mcgillcompost.com

