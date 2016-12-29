Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Enters into Non-Exclusive License Agreement to Market Cupuacu Butter Lip Balm

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Dec 29, 2016) – Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or “the Company”), a company engaged in building businesses in the life sciences space, has today announced the execution of a non-exclusive License Agreement (the “License Agreement”) with Cleveland, Ohio based cosmetics products firm Ice + Jam LLC (“Ice + Jam”) (website: www.iceandjam.com). Under terms of the License Agreement, Tauriga will market Ice + Jam’s proprietary Cupuacu Butter lip balm, sold under the Trademark HERMAN and the two companies will evenly share (“50% / 50%”) any and all revenue and profits generated by Tauriga’s marketing, sales, and distribution efforts. Tauriga has already paid for the first production run of HERMAN and is hopeful of generating revenues during the 1st Calendar Half of 2017 and beyond. The effective duration of the License Agreement is 12 months with an option to extend for an additional 12 months based on mutual agreement. The two companies reserve the right to request amendment of the License Agreement at any point during the effective duration.

Cupuacu Butter is derived from the fruit of the Cupuacu Tree; a tropical rainforest tree related to Cacao (the base of chocolate production). Common throughout the Amazon basin (South America), it is widely cultivated in the jungles of Colombia, Bolivia and Peru and in the north of Brazil, with the largest production in Pará, followed by Amazonas, Rondônia and Acre. Cupuacu Butter is a good, plant, alternative to lanolin, offering the capacity to attract 240% more water allowing it to function much more effectively as a skin hydrator and moisturizer. In addition though it’s not recognized as an SPF (Sun Protection Factor), Cupuacu Butter is well known for its ability to absorb damaging UVA / UVB rays (“Ultra Violet Rays”) for natural sun protection.

Ice + Jam’s HERMAN product, now distributed by Tauriga, brings to the consumer marketplace “Unscented & uncolored, raw, hand scooped Cupuacu Butter from the Amazon to your lips. Hydration and healing for everyday all day!”

Commenting on the License Agreement, Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw expressed, “The Company is pleased to have the opportunity to market this attractive and innovative product for the natural wellness space. This product is packaged similarly to successful existing lip balm products and brands and the Company has already identified several potentially interested retailers and distributors. The Company will continue to leverage its extensive relationships in both the natural wellness and distribution spaces with the corporate goal of building a base of long term revenue, growth, and product diversification.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAUG) is a fully reporting life sciences company engaged in the development, marketing, distribution and potential licensing of a broad array of products and technologies within the that may help individuals who are affected by muscle tension. The Company is also continually evaluating products and technologies in the Natural Wellness space, separate from its core focus on muscle tension. The Company has already identified potential products and technologies of interest and is actively working towards the goal of creating an innovative product line to launch the business activities of ColluMauxil Therapeutics LLC (The Company’s previously announced new planned wholly owned subsidiary). The Company believes that one of its most important strengths is its access to and relationships with potentially substantial distribution systems and networks. The Company intends to capitalize on distribution opportunities and will continually update shareholders on such developments. The Company is also prosecuting (as Plaintiff) its ongoing malpractice lawsuit against its predecessor audit firm, for which it’s seeking monetary damages in excess of $4,000,000 USD.

ABOUT ICE + JAM LLC

Ice + Jam LLC is a fast growing cosmetics products firm headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Ice + Jam LLC fuses bold color & luxe ingredients with a dash of wit to create rule-breaking beauty products with one goal in mind: empower your lips. Founded in June 2013 by Ivy Evans & Jamie A. Murphy, Ice + Jam harnesses their industry experience, passion and creativity into a beauty brand that’s all about being crazy, clever and confident. It’s time to put your best lip forward with Ice + Jam’s unreal lip-plumper and bold, long-lasting colors.

