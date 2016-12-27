Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Sells Majority Stake of Pilus Energy Subsidiary to Open Therapeutics LLC

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Dec 27, 2016) – Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a company engaged in building businesses in the life sciences space, today announced that it has sold an 80% majority stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pilus Energy LLC (“Pilus Energy”), to an Ohio-based company, Open Therapeutics LLC (“Open Therapeutics”). In consideration for this 80% interest, Open Therapeutics agreed to terminate and cancel 80% of the unexercised portion of the warrant to purchase 77,303,529 shares of the Company’s common stock issued on January 28, 2014 and more fully described in the Form 8-K’s filed by the Company with the Securities Exchange Commission on November 27, 2013 and February 4, 2014. As such, only 15,460,706 shares of common stock remain subject to the warrant. Open Therapeutics was previously known as both Bacterial Robotics, LLC and Microbial Robotics, LLC prior to its name change to Open Therapeutics on May 12, 2016.

Open Therapeutics plans to continue the development of Pilus Energy’s proprietary technology with the ultimate goal of commercialization. Open Therapeutics also agreed Pilus Energy would pay to Tauriga 20% of the net profit generated from Pilus Energy, if any, for each calendar year (or portion thereof) beginning January 1, 2017 (“Profit Sharing Payment”). The Tauriga Profit Sharing Payment will be calculated and paid once per calendar year for the preceding calendar year once Open Therapeutics’ financial statements for such preceding calendar year are finalized by its accountants. However, Tauriga agreed that the first $75,000 owed to the Company under the Profit Sharing Payment shall be retained by Open Therapeutics unless other payment arrangements are reached.

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw expressed, “The Company is pleased to have reached this agreement with Open Therapeutics to potentially retain some long term value for its shareholders should Pilus Energy ultimately be successful in commercializing its technology. Open Therapeutics’ CEO, Mr. Jerome Hamilton, has a vision to continue the commercialization process for Pilus Energy. Tauriga’s management intends to be both cooperative and helpful in those mutually beneficial efforts. Lastly and as previously disclosed, the Company believes the actions of Cowan Gunteski significantly damaged Tauriga’s efforts to create shareholder value with respect to Pilus Energy. The Company expects to assert such damages in its ongoing litigation against Cowan Gunteski.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAUG) is a fully reporting life sciences company engaged in the development, marketing, distribution and potential licensing of a broad array of products and technologies that may help individuals who are affected by muscle tension. The Company has already identified potential products and technologies of interest and is actively working towards the goal of creating an innovative product line to launch the business activities of ColluMauxil Therapeutics LLC (The Company’s previously announced new planned wholly owned subsidiary). The Company believes that one of its most important strengths is its access to and relationships with potentially substantial distribution systems and networks. The Company intends to capitalize on distribution opportunities and will continually update shareholders on such developments. The Company is also prosecuting its ongoing malpractice lawsuit against its predecessor audit firm, for which it’s seeking monetary damages in excess of $4,000,000 USD.

ABOUT OPEN THERAPEUTICS™ LLC

Open Therapeutics™ is a seven-year-old company that curates and develops open medical, biopharma, and synthetic biology-based biotechnologies. Among the technologies being freely opened to the global community are essential proteins for developing antibiotic and anticancer therapeutics, immunotherapy and oncolytics, and biomarker inducers. The Company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with laboratory operations in Covington, Kentucky, USA, and Madrid, Spain via its strategic partner, Bacmine SL (www.bacmine.com). For additional information, please visit Open Therapeutics’ website at http://opentherapeutics.org/about-us/.

NON SOLICITATION:

DISCLAIMERS:

