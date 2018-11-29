TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 17th Annual Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium

CBJ Newsmakers

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (the Partnership) will participate at the 17th Annual Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 in New York City. Nathan Brown, president of TC PipeLines GP, Inc., the Partnership’s general partner, will attend and meet with investors during the conference.

A copy of the meeting materials will be available in the Investor Center section of the Partnership’s website at http://www.tcpipelineslp.com/events-and-presentations.html .

About TC PipeLines, LP

TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in eight federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets in the Western, Midwestern and Northeastern United States. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., a subsidiary of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP). For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership’s website at www.tcpipelineslp.com .

Media Inquiries:

Grady Semmens

403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859

Unitholder and Analyst Inquiries:

Rhonda Amundson

877.290.2772

investor_relations@tcpipelineslp.com

