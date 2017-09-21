Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | tCell Delivers Universal DevOps-Friendly AppSec Solution tCell Delivers Universal DevOps-Friendly AppSec Solution tCell Delivers Universal DevOps-Friendly AppSec Solution RecommendedDynastream Innovations Inc Announces Availability of G.FIT Fitness Equipment Modules for Reliable Connectivity in Group Fitness SettingsNew MiX Asset Manager From MiX Telematics Helps Trucking Fleets Track All Assets in Real TimeAlation Delivers Governance for Insight in Data Lakes, Both On-premises and in the Cloud