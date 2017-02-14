TCG Capital, LLC Acquires Mad Marketing Lab and Advertising

MIAMI, FL–(Marketwired – Feb 14, 2017) – TCG Capital, an international finance and investment firm headquartered in Miami, announced today its acquisition of Mad Marketing Lab & Advertising, a full service point of sale (POS) company with offices in Miami, Mexico City, Madrid, and Taipei. As per the terms of the deal, TCG’s leadership team will be named directors of the company.

“Our team is in a permanent search for creative and value-driven companies that can provide diversification to our investment portfolio; as well as create synergies and vertical integration within our group,” said Tony Jarrin, TCG Capital Managing Partner. “A company like Mad Marketing Lab & Advertising has a strong global footprint in the POS marketing space that along with talented professionals, provides expansion of our network of clients in our Credit Division, by adding strong counterparts and multinationals to our Asset Based Lending Portfolio.”

TCG’s objectives in acquiring Mad Marketing Lab are to create portfolio diversification, synergies to other subsidiaries of the company and establish a stronger international presence in the market.

“We are really excited about this deal. The POS industry is becoming more global and demanding every day and requires you give 150% and excellency is a must. By integrating MAD within TCG, we are creating strong synergy, reinforcing our team, gaining competitiveness, consolidating actual markets and expanding to new ones faster. We have also created an ambitious strategic plan that will be implemented in the next 3-5 years,” said Fernando Baron, MAD Marketing Lab & Advertising Managing Partner of Asia and Europe.

“This acquisition is mutually beneficial to our respective companies as we both bring finely-tuned expertise and abilities to the table to help us reach our goals and remain motivated to achieve,” held Juan Carlos Zurita, TCG Capital Managing Partner.

Mad Marketing Lab & Advertising specializes in product design and development, manufacturing and sourcing, project coordination, specialized campaign creation, strategic planning and branding for internationally recognized brands such as Heineken, Coca Cola, Pfizer, Nestle, Kraft Heinz and Pepsi.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with TCG Capital. Our company is constantly evolving, as is the norm in modern marketing, and working with such an established financial entity like TCG allows us to explore unconventional avenues for our growth,” said Jaime Fuster, MAD Marketing Lab & Advertising Managing Partner of the Americas.

