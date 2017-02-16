TDb Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Feb. 16, 2017) – TDb Split Corp. (“TDb Split”) declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2017.
Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $4.60 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.02 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $9.62.
TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (XTD)
|$0.05000
|Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A)
|$0.04375
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|February 24, 2017
|Record Date:
|February 28, 2017
|Payable Date:
|March 10, 2017
TDb Split Corp.
Investor Relations:
1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
[email protected]
www.tdbsplit.com
