Team Ontario Announces 2017 Canada Summer Games Roster

TORONTO, July 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Team Ontario is proud to announce the full roster of athletes, coaches, managers, technicians and mission staff that will make up the Team Ontario contingent at the upcoming 2017 Canada Summer Games. The Games will take place from July 28 to August 13, 2017 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. For the past year, the athletes, coaches, managers and mission staff have been working very hard to prepare to represent Ontario at the Canada Games. Team Ontario’s finest will do their best to make Ontario proud at the Games, which will be broadcast on TSN and online via Canada Games TV.

“Congratulations to the strong contingent of athletes, coaches, managers and support staff selected to represent Ontario at the 2017 Canada Summer Games. Ontario athletes are fantastic role models who, through their skill and dedication, inspire others to participate in sport and engage in an active lifestyle. Our government is proud to support athletes competing in amateur sport as they pursue their dreams of setting records, achieving sport excellence and competing among the best. I look forward to cheering on all our athletes as they make our province proud and compete for gold.”

— Eleanor McMahon, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

As leader of Team Ontario, Chef de Mission Jennifer Bennett said, “It is an honour to lead this fantastic team of athletes, coaches and managers who are all committed to represent Ontario with pride and deliver their best performances. With the Canada Games celebrating their 50th anniversary, in the year of Canada’s 150th birthday, we are very excited to be part of these Games in Winnipeg, MB.”

“I want to thank and recognize my mission team for their hard work and preparation of the past two years, working with the Provincial Sport Organizations so that the athletes, coaches and managers can focus on preparing for competition,” stated Bennett. “It is our goal that Team Ontario members will perform to the best of their ability, and demonstrate our values of Performance, Respect, Integrity, Dedication and Excellence, leading to outstanding performances, personal bests and hopefully many podium finishes for Ontario!”

The 2017 Canada Summer Games will feature the following exciting sports over two weeks of competition:

Athletics

Baseball

Basketball

Canoe/Kayak

Cycling

Diving

Golf

Rowing

Sailing

Soccer

Softball

Swimming

Tennis

Triathlon

Volleyball

Wrestling

Attached are lists of Team Ontario members by sport and by hometown.

Files accompanying this release are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46d9860d-1f9e-4a94-a9c9-f42191d66847

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11742104-49d6-4e92-af5d-fa882e546421

Team Ontario Quick Facts:

Funding for Team Ontario is provided by the Province of Ontario through Games Ontario, the Government of Ontario’s Centre of Excellence for sport events.

Team Ontario at the 2017 Canada Summer Games will be comprised of 450+ athletes, coaches, managers, chaperones, technicians and mission staff.

Former Team Ontario athletes who qualified to compete for Team Canada at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro included: Michelle Williams, Kylie Masse, Martha McCabe, Kennedy Goss and Mackenzie Darragh (Swimming), Andre De Grasse (Athletics), Michelle Li (Badminton), Adam Van Koeverden (Canoe-Kayak) and Michelle Fazzari (Judo).

CONTACT: Contacts: Jennifer Bennett, Chef de Mission (416) 799-5596 teamontario2017@gmail.com Marlene Stirrett-Matson, Communications (647) 688-9411 goteamontario@gmail.com