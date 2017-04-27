TEC Edmonton to collaborate on joint incubator with Tsinghua University

EDMONTON, AB–(Marketwired – April 27, 2017) – TEC Edmonton recently signed an agreement with Tsinghua University’s research innovation incubator, TusStar. TusStar is the famous brand of Tus Holdings, the investment arm of Tsinghua University. The agreement will enable each organization to better support its high growth incubator clients with their international market development plans.

TusPark, or Tsinghua University Science Park, is the largest network of university science parks in the world, with more than 80 bases including incubators around China and a growing network worldwide. TusStar is the university incubator, powered by Tsinghua University, China’s premier technical university.

The signing was part of a larger delegation in China led by Premier Rachel Notley highlighting one of the mission’s objectives to advance future sustainability. The University of Alberta and China’s Tsinghua University signed an agreement on April 20 to create the Joint Research Centre for Future Energy and Environment.

“This agreement, and its links to two excellent universities, will bring new investment to Canada and develop new export markets for Alberta technology companies,” said TEC Edmonton CEO Chris Lumb.

“Based on the collaborative platform, we will enhance the exchange of start-ups, and help them develop in technology and commercialization to contribute more to society in the future,” said Jay Lin, Director of International Cooperation, TusHoldings.

The collaboration will involve working with information technology, e-commerce and medical device companies from China, as well as Canadian medical device and big data companies.

“I am extremely proud to support the University of Alberta and TEC Edmonton in forming relationships with such innovative partners in China,” said Premier Rachel Notley. “We look forward to seeing this partnership thrive, and to watching Alberta’s expertise across a variety of areas, not only create opportunities for Albertans, but make a difference around the world.”

About TEC Edmonton

TEC Edmonton is a business accelerator that helps emerging technology companies grow successfully. As a joint venture of the University of Alberta and Edmonton Economic Development Corporation, TEC Edmonton operates the Edmonton region’s largest accelerator for early-stage technology companies, and also manages commercialization of University of Alberta technologies. TEC Edmonton delivers services in four areas: Business Development, Funding and Finance, Technology Management, and Entrepreneur Development. Since 2011, TEC clients have generated $680M in revenue, raised $350M in financing and funding, invested $200M in R&D, grown both revenue and employment by 25 per cent per year and now employ over 2,400 people in the region. In addition, TEC has assisted in the creation of 22 spinoff companies from the University of Alberta in the last four years.

TEC Edmonton was named the 4th best university business incubator in North America by the University Business Incubator (UBI) Global Index in 2015, and “Incubator of the Year” by Startup Canada in 2014. For more information, visit www.tecedmonton.com.