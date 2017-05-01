Tech CU Honored with Four Prestigious Award Wins

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – May 01, 2017) – Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) today announced four significant award wins for the company. COO and EVP Jeannine Jacobsen was named a 2017 Woman of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Tech CU won two Hermes Creative Awards — a Gold award for the company’s website redesign and an Honorable Mention for the 2015 Annual Report. Additionally, Tech CU received two awards honoring its website redesign: a Gold award from the AVA Digital Awards and a Best Practices award from the Credit Union Journal.

Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Women of Influence

The Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Women of Influence award program shines a spotlight on local business women, community leaders and philanthropists. More than ever, women are making a huge impact on Silicon Valley’s economy. Every year, the Business Journal recognizes the accomplishments of these women through an awards dinner and special publication.

“Jeannine is an essential member of our team. Her transformational leadership style has allowed her to both support Tech CU in achieving its goals, while also ensuring that her employees are given the opportunity to fulfill their potential,” said Todd Harris, President and CEO of Tech CU. “Her ‘we – not me’ philosophy has enabled her to drive impactful change across the entire organization. I’m honored to call her a colleague and a friend.”

Hermes Creative Awards

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition (administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals) for those involved in the concept, writing and design of marketing and communication programs. Tech CU was honored with a Gold award for the company’s website redesign and an Honorable Mention for the 2015 Annual Report.

AVA Digital Awards

An international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communications, the AVA Digital Awards honored Tech CU’s website redesign with a Gold award.

Credit Union Journal’s 2016 Best Practices Award

Designed to help credit unions learn from one another, the Credit Union Journal’s Best Practices Award program recognizes tested, results-driven strategies developed by credit unions to boost growth, improve efficiency, cut costs and drive revenue. In late 2016, Tech CU was honored for its website redesign.

“We’re excited to have been recognized from such prestigious groups for our website design,” said Kate Duggan, SVP of Marketing at Tech CU. “Our goal is to continuously improve our member experience. This includes making personal finance more accessible, while offering a seamless banking experience. These awards are a testament to the team’s focus on constantly improving and growing our brand.”

ABOUT TECH CU

Tech CU (techcu.com) is a $2 billion credit union serving more than 85,000 members throughout the San Francisco Bay Area — including employees of such companies as Tesla, eBay, Applied Materials, Nvidia and Facebook. A federally insured, not-for-profit organization, we put the financial interests of our members ahead of shareholder profit by helping members achieve their financial goals on their terms and by sharing the benefits of our growth. Founded in 1960 by a group of forward-thinking employees at Fairchild Semiconductor, today we continue to be an industry leader, providing innovative financial products for all stages of our members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. Tech CU consistently achieves high marks for its customer satisfaction and maintains a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial, the nation’s largest independent rating service for financial institutions. And, with mobile and online banking, 65,000+ surcharge-free ATMs worldwide (more than Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo combined) and convenient branch access to our financial experts, Tech CU makes 24/7 banking easy and empowering.