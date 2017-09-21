Tech CU Launches Card Manager

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – September 21, 2017) – Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) today announced the launch of Card Manager, an intuitive mobile app that allows Tech CU credit and debit card holders to:

Control when and where cards can be used, including specific merchant and transaction types.

Secure accounts by locking/unlocking the card.

View real‐time transactional activity/alerts.

Set per-transaction spending limits.

“Card Manager is completely self-service, allowing our members to have unprecedented control over their financial lives,” said Dean Davis, Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Tech CU. “Trying to prevent online shopping during work hours? Have a teenager you want to ensure uses the card only for gas? All these parameters are simple with Card Manager and can be adjusted based on your needs at any time.”

Card Manager allows users to receive alerts and control the following:

On/Off Switch: A card can be turned on or off instantaneously via the mobile app. If you lose your card, you can quickly deactivate it. You can turn your card off when not making purchases and turn it back on before buying something — reducing the chance of fraud.

Locations: Compares a member’s smartphone location to the merchant’s location for in-store purchases. If a phone is in Georgia, for example, but someone is making a purchase in California, the transaction won’t be approved. Users can set up zip codes, cities, states or countries where the card will work. The smallest region that can be set is a circular area within a five-mile radius.

Merchant types: Specifies merchant categories for which transactions are allowed or denied — such as retail stores, entertainment, gas, groceries, etc. A transaction will be denied if the card is used at a merchant not within an “allowed” category.

Transaction types: Controls transaction types such as in-store, online, auto pay, cash withdrawals and more.

Spend limits: Sets threshold amounts for various transactions — especially useful if you’re trying to stay on a budget.

“When it comes to using mobile apps, consumers expect their banking experience to be on par with Facebook, Twitter and other top apps,” said Rachna Ahlawat, founder and executive vice president of Ondot Systems. “Ondot’s integration sits perfectly within Tech CU’s mobile banking app, driving more mobile engagement and customer satisfaction as consumers take control of their own card usage preferences.”

Tech CU members can activate this new feature by clicking on the Card Manager button in Tech CU’s mobile banking app. First-time users will be prompted to download the app from the Apple iTunes or Google Play store. Once Card Manager is downloaded, members can either launch it from the app, or independently after they set up a passcode for Card Manager.

For more information, please visit: www.techcu.com/cardmanager.

ABOUT TECH CU

Tech CU (techcu.com) is a $2.4 billion credit union serving more than 90,000 members throughout the San Francisco Bay Area – including employees of such companies as Tesla, eBay, Applied Materials, Nvidia and Facebook. A federally insured, not-for-profit organization, we put the financial interests of our members ahead of shareholder profit by helping members achieve their financial goals on their terms and by sharing the benefits of our growth. Founded in 1960 by the innovative employees of Fairchild Semiconductor, today we continue to be an industry leader, providing convenient and easy-to-use financial products for all stages of our members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. Tech CU consistently achieves high marks for its customer satisfaction and maintains a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial, the nation’s largest independent rating service for financial institutions. And, with mobile and online banking, 65,000+ surcharge-free ATMs worldwide (more than Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo combined) and convenient branch access to our financial experts, Tech CU makes 24/7 banking easy and empowering.