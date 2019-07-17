Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Technical Safety BC recommends trampoline parks receive safety oversight under the Safety Code for Amusement Rides and Devices Technical Safety BC recommends trampoline parks receive safety oversight under the Safety Code for Amusement Rides and Devices CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedInnovate Phytotechnologies Inc. Hemp for Life(TM) Products Hit the Market in AmericaAllied Announces Closing of Acquisitions in MontréalPrairie Provident Announces Continued Drilling and Operational Success and Provides Select Preliminary Q2 2019 Highlights