Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 21, 2017) - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Lindsay and members of Teck’s senior management team will be presenting at Teck’s Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern/10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pacific time. The investor presentations will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company’s business units.

The presentation will be live webcast through the following link at: http://www.teck.com/webcast-registration.

Alternatively, the webcast with supporting slides will be available on Teck’s website at: www.teck.com.

