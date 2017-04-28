Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – April 27, 2017) - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Wednesday April 26, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
A total of 6,417,022 Class A common shares and 420,045,683 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the meeting, representing 70.66% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
|For (Votes Not Shares)
|Withheld
|% of Votes Cast For (rounded)
|M.M. Ashar
|1,029,307,006
|5,013,250
|99.52
|Q. Chong
|999,823,889
|34,496,367
|96.66
|L.L. Dottori-Attanasio
|1,030,252,227
|4,068,029
|99.61
|E.C. Dowling
|1,028,916,514
|5,403,742
|99.48
|E. Fukuda
|1,030,658,877
|3,661,379
|99.65
|N.B. Keevil
|1,023,648,211
|10,672,045
|98.97
|N.B. Keevil III
|1,029,241,190
|5,079,066
|99.51
|T. Kubota
|1,010,019,806
|24,300,450
|97.65
|D.R. Lindsay
|1,030,218,190
|4,102,066
|99.60
|T.L. McVicar
|1,031,177,317
|3,142,939
|99.70
|K.W. Pickering
|1,030,212,848
|4,107,408
|99.60
|U.M. Power
|1,031,209,911
|3,110,345
|99.70
|W.S.R. Seyffert
|1,022,674,655
|11,645,601
|98.87
|T.R. Snider
|1,030,476,068
|3,844,188
|99.63
Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Teck
Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.
Greg Waller
Senior Vice President,
Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4014
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Senior Communications Specialist
604.699.4368
[email protected]