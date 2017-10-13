Tecogen to hold Ultratek Update Conference Call

WALTHAM, MA–(Marketwired – October 13, 2017) – Tecogen® Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, will host a conference call at 11AM on Wednesday October 18th to provide a brief update about Ultratek. Speaking on the call will be Co-CEOs Benjamin Locke and John Hatsopoulos, President and COO Robert Panora, and Board member Dr Ahmed Ghoniem. Ultratek is a joint venture established and operated by Tecogen to develop the company’s patented Ultera emissions technology for automotive applications.

The conference call will be available live via telephone and webcast. To listen to the audio portion, dial (877) 407-7186 within the US and Canada or (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Ultratek update call. Please begin dialing at least 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. Alternately, to register for and listen to the webcast, go to http://ir.tecogen.com/.

The call will be recorded and available for playback for two weeks starting one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback dial (877) 660-6853 within the US and Canada or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations. Use Conference Call ID #: 13665891. The webcast will be archived for 30 days following the call.

About Tecogen

Tecogen® Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 30 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 2,500 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde, Ilios, Tecochill, Ultera, and e+, are registered trademarks or trademark pending registration of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our present intent, beliefs or expectations, and are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors such as economic conditions, significant product and service competition and other factors described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “should,” “continue,” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operation results such as revenue growth and earnings, strategies for business development and customer base growth.

Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.