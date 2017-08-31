Tecogen to Present at Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference

WALTHAM, MA–(Marketwired – August 31, 2017) – Tecogen® Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN), a clean energy technology company, will be attending the 19th annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 11th and 12th, 2017. John Hatsopoulos, the company’s Co-CEO, and Jeb Armstrong, Director of Capital Markets, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 12th at 8:45-9:10 AM. EDT. Mr. Hatsopoulos and Mr. Armstrong will be available for 1×1 meetings with investors on the 11th and 12th.

Investors who would like to attend the conference or to request a 1×1 meeting with Tecogen may register at: www.rodmanevents.com. The company’s investor presentation will be made available in the Investor Relations section of its website under News & Events: https://ir.tecogen.com

About Tecogen

Tecogen® Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 30 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 2,500 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

