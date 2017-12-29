Tecogen’s Co-CEO to Retire as an Officer and Board Member, Will Continue in an Emeritus and Advisory Role

WALTHAM, MA–(Marketwired – December 29, 2017) – December 29, 2017- Tecogen® Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is announcing that John Hatsopoulos, the company’s Co-CEO and co-founder, has decided to retire as an officer and not run for re-election to the Board of Directors of Tecogen Inc. at the 2018 annual meeting. He will remain a Director of American DG Energy (ADGE) and Ultera Technologies, Inc. He will also continue to be actively involved with the company as an advisor to the board and Co-CEO Benjamin Locke and as an employee responsible for investor relations. Upon his retirement, Mr. Hatsopoulos will assume the title of Chairman Emeritus.

About Tecogen

Tecogen® Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 30 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 2,500 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde, Ilios, Tecochill, Ultera, and e+, are registered trademarks or trademark pending registration of Tecogen Inc.

