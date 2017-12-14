Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and Series B Preferred Units

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Partnership’s Series A preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR A) for the period from October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and $0.40139 per unit on the Partnership’s Series B preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR B) for the period from October 23, 2017 to December 31, 2017. The cash distributions are payable on January 15, 2018 to all unitholders of record as at December 29, 2017.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fixed-rate charter contracts through its interests in 50 LNG carriers (including 15 newbuildings), 30 LPG/Multigas carriers (including three newbuildings) and five conventional tankers. The Partnership’s interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

