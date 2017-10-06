Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Contract Start-Up for the Randgrid FSO on the Gina Krog Field With Statoil

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) announced today the Randgrid FSO, which was converted from one of the Partnership’s shuttle tankers at Sembcorp’s Sembawang shipyard in Singapore, has commenced its charter contract with Statoil ASA (Statoil) on the Gina Krog oil and gas field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

“Today marks a significant milestone in Teekay Offshore’s FSO franchise with the start-up of our largest FSO project to-date,” commented Ingvild Sæther, President and CEO of Teekay Offshore Group Ltd. “The Randgrid FSO further builds on our strategic partnership with Statoil and is expected to contribute annual cash flow from vessel operations(1) of approximately $60 million during the firm period of the charter contract.”

About Teekay Offshore

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is an international provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation and maintenance and safety services to the oil industry, primarily focusing on oil production-related activities of its customers and operating in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore is structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) with consolidated assets of approximately $5.6 billion, comprised of 62 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers, floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, units for maintenance and safety (UMS), long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and conventional tankers. The majority of Teekay Offshore’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

Teekay Offshore Partners’ common units and Series A and B preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOO”, “TOO PR A” and “TOO PR B”, respectively.

(1) Cash flow from vessel operations, a non-GAAP measure, represents income from vessel operations before depreciation and amortization expense, amortization of in-process revenue contracts, vessel write-downs, gains or losses on the sale of vessels and equipment and adjustments for direct financing leases to a cash basis, but includes realized gains or losses on the settlement of foreign currency forward contracts and a derivative charter contract.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including statements regarding: the amount of annual cash flow from vessel operations generated from the Randgrid FSO. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: the operational performance of the Randgrid FSO unit; variations in operating expenses; different-than-expected levels of oil production on the Gina Krog oil and gas field; potential early termination of the charter contract; and other factors discussed in Teekay Offshore’s filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.