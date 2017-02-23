Teekay Tankers Declares Dividend

HAMILTON, BERMUDA–(Marketwired – Feb. 22, 2017) - Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, representing the minimum quarterly dividend. The cash dividend is payable on March 10, 2017 to all shareholders of record as at March 6, 2017.

