TekSavvy Lodges CRTC Data Complaint

CBJ — TekSavvy Solutions has filed a complaint with the CRTC, saying that critical statistical information compiled by the federal telecommunications regulator was omitted from last year’s edition of an annual industry report.

TekSavvy is an independent internet provider and is complaining that the CRTC’s omission of the information makes it more difficult for companies like TekSavvy as they compete with industry giants, such as Bell Canada and Rogers.

The CRTC responded by saying it’s reviewing TekSavvy’s complaint.

TekSavvy and other similar companies have been trying for quite some time to get the CRTC to make it easier for wholesale internet resellers to offer higher-speed internet service to their customers, who are also potential customers of the big players such as Bell, Rogers, Telus, Shaw and Cogeco.

