Telax Enhances Partner Focus and Enablement

TORONTO, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telax, a leading Cloud Contact Center software provider, establishes a new business unit focused exclusively on Partner Revenue Operations (PRO).

This elite team of industry professionals is tasked to further accelerate the success of communication service provider (CSP) partners. “2017 was a big year for us. We tripled our sales and business development teams and achieved an explosive 70% revenue growth with our partners,” commented, Koray Parmaks, the company’s CEO. “2018 will be even bigger. We’ve operationalized a laser-focused team dedicated to maximizing partner success with two exceptional leaders driving our growth” Koray stated.

Chris Ferrante, previously EVP Sales at Telax, becomes Chief Revenue Officer responsible for integrating the new Partner Revenue Operations team with the growing sales and marketing organization. “Our cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) product is growing rapidly as we displace expensive, antiquated on-premise systems and underwhelming cloud offerings” said the CRO. “because our CCaaS is integrated into CSP’s carrier-grade networks it allows for a level of flexibility, reliability, and consistent voice quality that our competitors simply cannot match” Chris continued. “Following the explosive revenue growth of our CSP Partners, we’ve created the all new PRO team and we’re thrilled to welcome Joe Herdé aboard to continue driving partner success,” Chris shared.

Joining Telax to lead Partner Marketing and Partner Revenue Operations is Joseph Herdé, a seasoned international telecom executive who has been in the telco space for over 18 years. “Joe brings extensive experience in marketing, product and sales. He knows our CSP partners inside out and has experience evolving telco product lines to embrace cloud and SaaS solutions,” commented Koray Parmaks.

“I’m excited to join an innovative company at a transformative time in the industry, as we shift gears to accelerate partner revenues through best-practice strategies and tactics,”commented the new VP. “Our new Turnkey Marketing Services are enabling CSPs to drive unprecedented revenues via proven demand generation, marketing automation and product positioning capabilities. Recently, one of our CSP partners pulled through eleven (11x) times the CCaaS license revenue, from other services within their B2B portfolio.” Joe stated.

