Telecom Companies Being Investigated

CBJ — The federal government has ordered a regulatory investigation regarding the sales practices of Canada’s large telecommunications companies.

The federal minister for telecommunications, Navdeep Bains, has ordered a public inquiry and it will include interviews from Canadians to hear what they have to say about their experiences.

Bains is directing the Canadian Radio-telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to conduct the investigation. The directive comes after CRTC chair Ian Scott had previously declined calls for such an inquiry after complaints had been leveled by two consumer advocacy groups.

