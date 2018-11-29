Teledyne image sensors power cameras onboard NASA’s InSight Mission to Mars

CBJ Newsmakers

Color sensors from Teledyne’s world-class semiconductor foundry will capture all images returned to Earth from Mars

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global leader in digital imaging, is pleased to participate in NASA’s InSight Mission to Mars by providing color CCD image sensors for both the Instrument Deployment Camera (IDC) and the Instrument Context Camera.

Teledyne is pleased to have partnered with Jet Propulsion Labs (JPL) to deliver the color image sensors to power the InSight mission. The camera on the Lander’s arm will provide 3D color views of the landing site, instrument placement, and activities to inform engineers and scientists of the best spots for the seismometer and heat flow probe to gather measurements from the interior of Mars.

Teledyne image sensors are not new to Mars. As recently as 2012, and in an earlier partnership with JPL, the company provided twelve black and white CCD image sensors to power the Mars Rover “Curiosity”. The Teledyne Imaging Space & Defense group, comprised of Teledyne DALSA , Teledyne e2v and Teledyne Imaging & Scientific , are renowned for their delivery of innovative sensing and camera solutions for the exploration of space, with capabilities across the spectrum, from infrared to x-ray imaging.

“We are pleased to join our partner JPL in this fact-finding mission,” commented Edwin Roks, Group President, Teledyne Digital Imaging. “We expect this mission to tell us much about the origins of Mars, and indeed, the formation of our own planet.”

While the InSight lander began its surface operations immediately, science data collection will begin rougly 10 weeks after landing . Teledyne’s image sensors will play a major role in helping scientists and engineers decide where to place the very specialized instruments to inform the best results of the study of Mars’ interior.

https://mars.nasa.gov/insight/timeline/surface-operations/

About Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne DALSA is part fo the Teledyne Imaging group, and an international leader in high performance digital imaging and semiconductors with approximately 1,000 employees worldwide.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum and decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.

Teledyne DALSA reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.

Media Contact:

Geralyn Miller, Senior Manager, Global Media Relations

Teledyne Imaging

t: +1-519-886-6001 x2187

geralyn.miller@teledyne.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/266b885d-7dbb-44c9-bb47-da525889ac82