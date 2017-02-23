Telesat Fourth Quarter 2016 Conference Call

OTTAWA, Feb. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesat has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the three month and one year periods ended December 31, 2016, and other recent developments. The call will be hosted by Daniel S. Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michel Cayouette, Chief Financial Officer, of Telesat.

Prior to the commencement of the call, Telesat will post a news release containing its financial results on its website (www.telesat.com) under the tab “News & Events” and the heading “News”.

Dial-in Instructions:

The toll-free dial-in number for the teleconference is +1 (866) 223-7781. Callers outside of North America should dial +1 (416) 340-2216. The conference reference number is 4259067. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference.

Dial-in Audio Replay:

A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call on March 2, 2017, until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 16, 2017. To access the replay, please call +1 (800) 408-3053. Callers outside of North America should dial +1 (905) 694-9451. The access code is 3517297 followed by the number sign (#).

