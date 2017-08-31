Telia Finland Deploys Vlocity Communications to Improve Customer Service, Increase Service Agility and Deliver Omnichannel Customer Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 31, 2017) – Vlocity, Inc., a leading industry cloud company, today announced that Telia Finland, part of Telia Company, one of Europe’s leading telecom operators, has selected Vlocity and Salesforce to boost digital transformation initiatives in its sales, marketing and customer care organizations. By deploying Vlocity Communications™, Telia Finland is able to consolidate twenty disparate sales and marketing tools into a single, unified CRM system that will dramatically improve customer satisfaction.

Telia Finland serves more than 4.3 million customers in one of the world’s most connected countries, but until recently, the company relied on legacy on-premises systems that impeded its agility. In its effort to become more agile and provide an unparalleled digital customer experience, Telia Finland decided to migrate its systems to the cloud and turned to Vlocity and Salesforce to enable this transition.

“The needs of our customers are constantly evolving, and the ways in which our customers purchased and used services yesterday no longer rings true today,” said Anne Rahkonen, Chief Transformation Architect, Telia Finland. “To adapt, we needed a modern, digital solution to enable our agents to deliver a consistent, personalized customer experience across all channels. Since implementing Vlocity Communications in combination with Salesforce Service Cloud, we have seen a significant rise in satisfaction from our internal sales teams.”

“For our transformation journey, we were looking for innovative and strategic partners with deep telco industry experience. Salesforce and Vlocity have that,” said Sari Leppänen, Vice President, Head of Business and Technology Transformation, Telia Finland. “We were very excited to go live with the first phase of our transformation initiative in just nine weeks. This is a testament to how quickly the Salesforce and Vlocity Industry Cloud solution can deliver business value.”

Vlocity Communications takes advantage of the omnichannel capabilities of Salesforce Service Cloud and includes a comprehensive suite of sales, marketing, service, Enterprise Product Catalog, CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote), Contract Management, Order Management and Retail Clienteling applications. Vlocity Communications will replace Telia Finland’s siloed front-office and back-office applications with new cloud-based, omnichannel CRM & BSS (Business Support Systems) applications that provide contact center agents and sales professionals with a more streamlined approach for managing end-to-end-customer journeys.

“Telia Finland is one of Europe’s most innovative service providers, yet its on-premise legacy systems could not keep pace with growing customer demands in this digital era,” said Dominic Dinardo, EVP and GM of Vlocity EMEA. “We are excited to support Telia Finland’s digital transformation initiatives through our award-winning communications industry cloud software and support the company as it repositions itself as a next generation digital telco provider.”

About Vlocity, Inc.

Vlocity, a leading industry cloud software company, empowers companies to deliver unified, industry-specific customer experiences across digital and traditional channels. Vlocity industry cloud apps are modern cloud and mobile software that embed industry-specific functionality, best practices, and business processes for customer-centric industries. Built in partnership with Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM company, Vlocity industry cloud apps leverage the omnichannel capabilities of the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform to enable companies to achieve faster business agility and time-to-value from the cloud. Learn more at www.vlocity.com and follow us at @vlocity.

About Vlocity Communications

Vlocity Communications™ takes advantage of the omnichannel capabilities of Salesforce’s Service Cloud and includes comprehensive Enterprise Product Catalog, CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote), Contract Management, Order Management and Retail Clienteling functionality, and a comprehensive library of pre-built sales, service and billing inquiry management processes. Engineered specifically for communications service providers, Vlocity Communications conforms to TM Forum industry standards, and integrates flexibly with third-party systems through pre-built APIs and web services. For more information on Vlocity Communications, please click here.

About Telia Finland

Telia Finland is a new generation telco, international and locally strong. We help to create new kinds of connections and want to make the daily life easier for you, your company and your community. Our long history in Finland goes back to 1855. We invest each year about EUR 200 million in connections in Finland and employ directly about 3,300 people and indirectly thousands of others. We are part of the international Telia Company, which operates in 17 countries from Norway to Turkey. Our global connections enable us to provide you with the best services, wherever you are. At the end of 2016, about 4.3 million subscribers had chosen us as their operator. Join us at www.telia.fi.