Tellabs Dallas global headquarters showcases Passive Optical LAN with help from Alpha Technologies and ITConnect

NAPERVILLE, IL–(Marketwired – March 08, 2017) – Tellabs, a leading provider of Passive Optical LAN (POL) solutions, has collaborated with Alpha Technologies, the power behind the evolution of communications networks, and high-technology integrator ITConnect, to implement the latest Tellabs Optical LAN (OLAN) innovations at the Tellabs global headquarters. This OLAN system has the dual purpose of being the Tellabs corporate network as well as a technology showcase for customers and partners.

The newly renovated Tellabs world headquarters in Dallas, Texas prominently displays Tellabs’ recently-released indoor Tellabs™ 142R Optical Network Terminal (ONT) and outdoor Tellabs™ 140W Integrated Connection Enclosure (ICE), and features Software Release (SR) SR29.1, which includes enhancements for the Tellabs™ Advanced Operations Software Package. The OLAN equipment is powered by Alpha’s innovative remote DC powering system, which provides an economical powering solution that is easy to install and requires virtually no maintenance.

This technology showcase is the best means to publicly demonstrate the scalability of OLAN system mounting, powering, cabling and pathway options. A tour through the facility highlights various Tellabs cubicle-mounted, rack-mounted and wall-mounted ONT choices. It also displays a variety of components such as ceiling mount enclosures that integrate power distribution units and optical splitters. At the center of this enterprise network is a fully redundant Tellabs 1134AC Optical Line Terminal (OLT), which provides the centralized connectivity to all wireless, building automation, access control, corporate resources, IP video and multi-vendor VoIP phone end-points.

“It has been impressive to see how our Tellabs engineers have delivered constant refinement to improve ONT installation efficiencies, advanced software capabilities and remote DC power solutions over the years,” said Mike Dagenais, Tellabs President and CEO. “Our Dallas facility is an excellent showcase of how Tellabs Optical LAN meets the needs of a modern high performance network. We thank both Alpha and ITConnect for collaborating with Tellabs on this project.”

Alpha’s remote power solutions provide a safe, cost effective, highly reliable and low maintenance method of powering of the ONTs. “Our eLimiter+ NEC Class 2 power system allows Tellabs to consolidate the battery backup in a central location, eliminating the need for AC outlets and UPS systems at each ONT,” said Mike Burkhalter, Senior Vice President of Sales for Alpha.

ITConnect provided the network design, installation and integration for the Optical LAN, VoIP, video kiosks, Wi-Fi and all corporate IT resource connectivity. “Not only is this installation a great showcase of how a successful Tellabs Optical LAN and Alpha DC powering solution should resemble, it also highlights several scenarios for how OLAN can be deployed,” said Kareem Edwards, ITConnect President.

More detailed information about the Tellabs OLAN solution, Optical Network Terminals, Integrated Connection Enclosure and the latest advanced software functionality delivered as a part of SR29.1 can be accessed at the following online resource.

About Tellabs

Tellabs delivers technology that transforms the way the world communicates. Tellabs evolutionary passive Optical LAN empowers the building of a modern high performance LAN infrastructure that is simple, secure, stable, scalable, sustainable and costs less.

http://www.tellabs.com

About Alpha Technologies

For 40 years, Alpha Technologies has been an industry pioneer and global leader in the design and manufacture of AC and DC power. Our distinctive excellence is the ability to innovate and quickly deliver optimized solutions for our customers’ unique powering challenges in the Telecom, Cable Broadband, Traffic, Security, Industrial and Renewable Energy industries. Alpha’s TL 9000 certified quality system, award-winning product strategy and continuous improvement/operational excellence program focuses on achieving complete customer satisfaction and supplying solutions of the highest quality, value and reliability.

http://www.alpha.ca/pol/

About ITConnect, Inc.

ITConnect is a high-technology corporation providing innovative technology services, telecommunication network infrastructure (TNI) design, digital learning services and premise distribution cabling. Our solutions are built to successfully deliver planning, engineering and implementation services for large enterprise environments. Our sophisticated expertise and experience in bridging strategy with technology design and implementation means we can provide seamless execution of solutions while protecting our customers’ existing assets.

https://www.itconnectinc.com/technology/passive-optical-networks/

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/8/11G132440/Images/Tellabs_HQ-a3bc4da15497b79687d4bb744418e06f.jpg