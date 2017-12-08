Tellurian Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – December 07, 2017) – Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NASDAQ: TELL) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock (the “common stock”) at a price to the public of $10.00 per share for total gross proceeds (before underwriters’ compensation and estimated expenses) of $100.0 million. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced size of 8,000,000 shares. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for detailed engineering of an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in Southwest Louisiana, general corporate purposes and working capital. The offering is expected to close on December 12, 2017, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering and Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc. is acting as co-manager.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement of the Company previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by sending a request to Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, E-mail: newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian plans to build a natural gas business that includes development of Driftwood LNG, an approximately 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility, and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “TELL.”

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release related to the Company’s public offering of common stock and all other statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Tellurian urges you to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements made in this press release, the registration statement, the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering and of Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 9, 2017, and other filings with the SEC for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Tellurian undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance occurring after the date of this press release or currently unknown facts or conditions or the occurrence of unanticipated events. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.