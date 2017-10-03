TELUS empowers Ontario youth to take five and rise above cyberbullying

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Oct. 3, 2017) - TELUS announced today the launch of a new program to combat cyberbullying in Ontario as part of TELUS’ ongoing commitment to making the Internet a safer place for all Canadians. Throughout October, #BeWiseTake5 school rallies will bring together students in grades 6 to 9 in Ottawa, Barrie and London. The rallies, to be hosted with recording artist Scott Helman and comedian Jackie Pirico, were developed in partnership with MediaSmarts and aim to help youth avoid situations that could lead to or exacerbate cyberbullying. The message is simple: taking five seconds before posting or reacting to content online can make a big – and positive – difference.

“Cyberbullying is a serious issue that affects 42 per cent of Canadian youth on a monthly basis(1),” says Nimmi Kanji, Director, TELUS WISE. “The online world is driven by fast clicks and quick decisions and almost half of teens say they have posted something online that they later regretted(2). By encouraging youth to take five seconds to reflect before they post or comment, we hope to foster thoughtful and considerate digital citizens, now and into the future.”

The interactive rallies will use role playing and real-life scenarios to demonstrate how taking time before acting or reacting can avoid escalating a situation to something more serious. Tactics include speaking with a trusted adult, calling Kid’s Help Phone, or taking a break to reflect thoughtfully. It is relevant whether students find themselves as a target, witness or perpetrator of a cyberbullying situation.

TELUS WISE has found that youth are motivated to intervene when they witness cyberbullying, but would be more likely to do so if adults provided better guidance on managing interventions. Parents can learn more about supporting their children in dealing with cyberbullying by visiting telus.com/riseabove. Additional information and resources are also available at telus.com/wise.

The #BeWiseTake5 program is an extension of TELUS’ Internet and Smartphone Education (WISE) program, launched in 2013. TELUS WISE is an industry-leading educational program on Internet and smartphone safety that is available for free to all Canadians, with programming and resources available for kids, teens, parents, seniors and teachers.

As part of TELUS’ long-time partnership with the WE Organization, TELUS and WE are helping drive awareness of cyberbullying leading up to and around WE Days across Canada in an effort to empower youth to combat online negativity and help youth #RiseAbove cyberbullying.

