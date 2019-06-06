Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | TELUS investing $150 million to connect Prince George to gigabit-enabled fibre optic network, dramatically increasing wireless and Internet speeds throughout the region TELUS investing $150 million to connect Prince George to gigabit-enabled fibre optic network, dramatically increasing wireless and Internet speeds throughout the region CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMagna Gold Corp. Announces Completion of Qualifying TransactionTELUS investing $150 million to connect Prince George to gigabit-enabled fibre optic network, dramatically increasing wireless and Internet speeds throughout the regionSaputo reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results