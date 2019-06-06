Thursday, June 6, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | TELUS investing $150 million to connect Prince George to gigabit-enabled fibre optic network, dramatically increasing wireless and Internet speeds throughout the region

TELUS investing $150 million to connect Prince George to gigabit-enabled fibre optic network, dramatically increasing wireless and Internet speeds throughout the region

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Saputo reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results
Magna Gold Corp. Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction