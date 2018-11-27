TELUS leads the telecom industry with fewest CCTS complaints for the seventh year running

CBJ Newsmakers

TELUS received 6.6 per cent of complaints in the CCTS annual report for 2017-18, the fewest of any national carrier

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today the Commissioner for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services’ (CCTS) released its annual report for 2017-18, reconfirming TELUS’ position as an industry leader in customer service. For the seventh year in a row, TELUS has received the fewest complaints of any national provider, accounting for only 6.6 per cent of complaints in the latest annual report. TELUS has also earned an industry-leading customer loyalty rate, evidenced by its churn rate which has been below 1 per cent for more than five consecutive years.

“Ten years ago, we made it our mission to put customers first in everything we do. While we won’t be satisfied until we have zero complaints, this year’s CCTS report once again validates that TELUS is an outlier amongst national and regional carriers when it comes to providing excellent customer service,” said Tony Geheran, TELUS Chief Customer Officer. “For the seventh year in a row we have led the industry with the fewest complaints of any national carrier, which only inspires us to do better: we will continue to push ourselves to get better every day with a sustained focus on further enhancing the customer experience in 2019 and beyond.”

Despite being one of Canada’s largest telecommunications providers, TELUS continued to receive the fewest complaints of any national carrier even as the scope of the CCTS expanded to include Television services. Further, TELUS leads the national industry in resolving complaints before involvement from the CCTS. Of TELUS’ 901 complaints that were concluded prior to the 2017-18 report cut off date, 757 – 84 per cent – were resolved at the pre-investigation stage, which means TELUS resolved the customers’ concerns to their satisfaction, eliminating the need for the commissioner to investigate. Of the remaining 144 complaints accepted by the CCTS, 74 – or 8 per cent of total complaints – were resolved at investigation, and 70 were closed by the CCTS for reasons including the commissioner determined further investigation was not warranted, or the original resolution provided by TELUS was reasonable.

