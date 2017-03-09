TEN Announces Time Charter for 2017-Built VLCC Hercules I

ATHENS, GREECE–(Marketwired – Mar 9, 2017) – TEN Ltd (“TEN”) (NYSE: TNP), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced an up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for the newly delivered VLCC Hercules I to a major US oil company.

“All 15 new vessels in TEN’s growth program, including the five for the rest of this year, have full long-term employment. This new time charter announced today with minimum base rate and profit sharing arrangements protects the Company’s bottom line and ensures participation on the upside,” stated Mr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President and CEO of TEN and current Chairman of INTERTANKO. “Long-term business with first class clients is an important part of our industrial shipping strategy, solidifying further our balance sheet while supporting TEN’s continued profitability. These are all attributes which should ultimately be reflected in TEN’s true valuation,” Mr. Tsakos concluded.

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. The Company’s pro-forma fleet, including four Aframax tankers and a Suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

NEWBUILDINGS DELIVERED & VESSELS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

# Vessel Name Type Dwt Delivery Status Employment 1 Ulysses VLCC 300,000 June 2016 Delivered Yes 2 Elias Tsakos Aframax 112,700 June 2016 Delivered Yes 3 Thomas Zafiras Aframax 112,700 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes 4 Sunray Panamax LR1 74,200 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes 5 Sunrise Panamax LR1 74,200 Sep 2016 Delivered Yes 6 Maria Energy LNG 93,616 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes 7 Leontios H Aframax 112,700 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes 8 Parthenon TS Aframax 112,700 Nov 2016 Delivered Yes 9 Hercules I VLCC 300,000 Jan 2017 Delivered Yes 10 Marathon TS Aframax 112,700 Feb 2017 Delivered Yes 11 Lisboa DP2 Shuttle 157,000 Q1 2017 TBD Yes 12 Sola TS Aframax 112,700 Q1 2017 TBD Yes 13 Oslo TS Aframax 112,700 Q2 2017 TBD Yes 14 Stavanger TS Aframax 112,700 Q3 2017 TBD Yes 15 Bergen TS Aframax 112,700 Q4 2017 TBD Yes

