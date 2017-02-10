TEN, LTD Declares Dividend on its 8.75% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares

ATHENS, GREECE–(Marketwired – Feb 10, 2017) – TEN Ltd. (“TEN”) (NYSE: TNP), a leading crude, product, and LNG tanker operator, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.546875 per share for its 8.75% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series D Preferred Shares”; NYSE; TNPPRD) for the period from November 28, 2016 through February 27, 2017. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2017 to all holders of record of the Series D Preferred Shares as of the third business day prior to the dividend payment date, which is February 23, 2017.

Dividends on the Series D Preferred Shares will be payable quarterly in arrears on the 28th day (unless the 28th falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case the payment date is moved to the next business day) of February, May, August and November of each year when, as and if declared by TEN’s Board of Directors. This is the seventh dividend on the Series D Preferred Shares.

TEN has 3,400,000 Series D Preferred Shares outstanding as of the date of this press release.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. The Company’s pro-forma fleet, including five Aframax crude tankers and a Suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker which are under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers. All of TEN’s tanker newbuildings are fixed on long-term project businesses.

NEWBUILDINGS DELIVERED & VESSELS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

# Vessel Name Type Dwt Delivery Status Employment 1 Ulysses VLCC 300,000 June 2016 Delivered Yes 2 Elias Tsakos Aframax 112,700 June 2016 Delivered Yes 3 Thomas Zafiras Aframax 112,700 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes 4 Leontios H Aframax 112,700 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes 5 Parthenon TS Aframax 112,700 Q4 2016 Delivered Yes 6 Marathon TS Aframax 112,700 Q1 2017 TBD Yes 7 Sola TS Aframax 112,700 Q1 2017 TBD Yes 8 Oslo TS Aframax 112,700 Q2 2017 TBD Yes 9 Stavanger TS Aframax 112,700 Q3 2017 TBD Yes 10 Bergen TS Aframax 112,700 Q4 2017 TBD Yes 11 Sunray Panamax LR1 74,200 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes 12 Sunrise Panamax LR1 74,200 Sep 2016 Delivered Yes 13 Maria Energy LNG 93,616 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes 14 Lisboa DP2 Shuttle 157,000 Q1 2017 TBD Yes 15 Hercules I VLCC 300,000 Q1 2017 Delivered Yes

