Ten Peaks Coffee Company Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 20, 2017) - Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc. (“Ten Peaks” or the “Company”) (TSX:TPK) today announced that Donald Schroeder has stepped down as a director of the Company in order to pursue his other business interests. Mr. Schroeder has been a director since October 2014.

“On behalf of the board and management of Ten Peaks, I would like to thank Don for his valuable contribution to the Company over the past two and a half years,” said David Rowntree, Chairman of Ten Peaks. “Don has been a member of our board of directors, and of our Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, and we will miss his deep knowledge and experience.”

Company Profile

Ten Peaks is a publicly traded company that owns all of the interests of the Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Inc. (SWDCC), a premium green coffee decaffeinator located in Burnaby, BC. It also owns and operates Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc. (Seaforth), a green coffee handling and storage business located in Metro Vancouver.