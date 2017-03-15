Ten Peaks Coffee Company Conference Call Notification 2016 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 14, 2017) -

Ten Peaks Coffee Company (“Ten Peaks” or “the company”) (TSX:TPK) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 9:00 am Pacific Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time). The call can be accessed by dialing: 1-866-682-6100 (toll free) or 1-862-255-5401 (International) approximately five minutes before the call and providing the company name.

A replay will be available through March 30, 2017 at 1-877-481-4010 (toll free) or 1-919-882-2331 (International) passcode: 10281

The financial results will be released by newswire on Thursday, March 16, 2017 prior to market opening.

Company Profile

Ten Peaks is a publicly traded company that owns all of the interests of the Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Inc. (SWDCC), a premium green coffee decaffeinator located in Burnaby, BC. It also owns and operates Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc. (Seaforth), a green coffee handling and storage business located in Metro Vancouver.

About SWDCC

SWDCC employs the proprietary SWISS WATER® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals, leveraging science-based systems and controls to produce coffee that is 99.9% caffeine free. The SWISS WATER® Process is a 100% chemical free water process for coffee decaffeination, as well as the world’s only consumer-branded decaffeination process. It is certified organic by the Organic Crop Improvement Association. SWISS WATER® Process decaffeinated green coffees are sold to many of North America’s leading specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers and commercial coffee roasters. SWDCC also sells coffees internationally through regional distributors.

About Seaforth

Seaforth provides a complete range of green coffee logistics services including devanning coffee received from origin; inspecting, weighing and sampling coffees; and storing, handling and preparing green coffee for outbound shipments. Seaforth’s warehouse and handling operation is certified organic by Ecocert Canada.