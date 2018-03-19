Monday, March 19, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Ten Peaks Coffee Company Conference Call Notification 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ten Peaks Coffee Company (TSX:TPK) (“Ten Peaks” or “the company”) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 9:00 am Pacific Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time). The call can be accessed by dialing: 1-877-407-8035 (toll free) or 1-201-689-8035 (international) approximately five minutes before the call and providing the company name.

A replay will be available through April 4, 2018 at 1-877-481-4010 (toll free) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) passcode: 27167.

The financial results will be released by newswire on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 after markets close.

Company Profile

Ten Peaks is a publicly traded company that owns all of the interests of the Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Inc. (SWDCC), a premium green coffee decaffeinator located in Burnaby, BC. It also owns and operates Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc. (Seaforth), a green coffee handling and storage business located in Metro Vancouver.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact:

Sherry Tryssenaar, Chief Financial Officer
Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc.
Phone: 604.444.8780    
Email: stryssenaar@tenpeakscoffee.ca
Website: www.tenpeakscoffee.ca
