Tenaris reports no major damage to its industrial sites in South Texas following Hurricane Harvey

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) (BAE: TS) (BMV: TS) (MILAN: TEN) announced today that all its facilities in Houston, Freeport and Bay City are gradually resuming operations from today following the passage of Hurricane Harvey and subsequent extensive flooding in the area. The facilities, including Bay City, suffered no major flooding or damage. The construction work on the Bay City mill is also resuming and, in accordance with our preliminary assessment, the rolling of the first pipe will be delayed until October.

The impact on our people has been severe. Out of our 1,320 employees in the Houston area 36% have been displaced. We are in constant contact with them and are providing time and financial assistance at this difficult time.

During this week, our customers’ operations in Eagleford were affected by the hurricane, which may have a limited impact on our North American sales for the third quarter.

