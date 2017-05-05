Tentative agreement between CATCA-Unifor Local 5454 and NAV CANADA

OTTAWA, May 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NAV CANADA today announced a tentative agreement has been reached with the Canadian Air Traffic Control Association (CATCA) representing approximately 1970 air traffic controllers.

The tentative agreement is subject to the union ratification process which we expect to be completed before the end of May. NAV CANADA will not be commenting until the agreement is ratified.

