Teranga Gold to Host Analyst & Investor Workshop on Thursday, September 14, 2017

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teranga Gold Corporation (“Teranga” or the “Company”) (TSX:TGZ) (ASX:TGZ) will be hosting an Investor & Analyst Workshop tomorrow, Thursday, September 14, 2017 to provide further information on the updated technical report for Sabodala, the Banfora gold project feasibility study and recent exploration results.

Those wishing to listen can access the live webcast as follows:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2017

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Webcast: The webcast will be accessible on Teranga’s website at www.terangagold.com/Banfora/workshop

Note: The webcast will also be archived for later viewing, and the slide presentation will be available for download at www.terangagold.com.

About Teranga

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of more than 5,000 km2 of land located on prospective gold belts. Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.2 million ounces of gold from its operations in Senegal, which as of June 30, 2017 had a reserve base of 2.7 million ounces of gold. Focused on diversification and growth, the Company is advancing its Banfora development project and conducting extensive exploration programs in three countries: Burkina Faso, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire. Teranga has a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility to grow its business.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with the highest international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report. The Company’s responsibility report, is available at www.terangagold.com/responsibilityreport and is prepared in accordance with its commitments under the United Nations Global Compact and in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative guidelines.

