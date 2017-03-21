Teranga Gold to Present at the 13th Annual Swiss Mining Institute Conference

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 21, 2017) - Richard Young, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teranga Gold Corporation (“Teranga” or the “Company”) (TSX:TGZ) (ASX:TGZ) is scheduled to present at the 13th Annual Swiss Mining Institute Conference on Wednesday, March 22 at 11:40 a.m. CET / 6:40 a.m. ET. The conference will take place in Geneva, Switzerland and is an invitation only event presented by Bally Capital Advisors SA. A live webcast of Mr. Young’s presentation and slides for simultaneous viewing will be available on Teranga’s website at www.terangagold.com/events.

During the presentation, Mr. Young will discuss Teranga’s 2016 accomplishments, including its record-breaking operational performance and steps undertaken to diversify and grow its asset base. Mr. Young will also discuss plans for the Company’s Banfora development project in Burkina Faso, as well as its exploration program in three West African countries.

About Teranga

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of more than 5,000km2 of land located on prospective gold belts.

Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.2 million ounces of gold from its operations in Senegal. Following its recent acquisition of Gryphon Minerals, the Company is fast-tracking the completion of a feasibility study for the Banfora Project. Concurrent with its production and development activities, exploration programs are underway to seek to increase the Company’s reserve base through resource conversion and making new discoveries. Teranga has a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility to continue to grow its business.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with the highest international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report. The Company’s 2015 responsibility report, which is available at www.terangagold.com/2015responsibilityreport, is prepared in accordance with its commitments under the United Nations Global Compact and in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative guidelines.