Terramera Launches Innovative Plant-based Pest Control Product for Agriculture

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terramera, the leader in Technology for Clean Food, announced the US Environmental Protection Agency approved registration of their novel, broad-spectrum agricultural insect, fungal disease, and mite control product RANGO™, which will commercially launch today.

RANGO™ contains highly effective, plant-based active ingredients built into a proprietary formulation with superior mixing and handling qualities. RANGOTM protects vegetables, fruits, berries/grapes, tree crops, row crops, ornamental plants and greenhouse/horticultural crops against a broad range of plant pests and diseases.

“RANGO™ is our next generation, high performance plant-based product providing triple-protection against insects, fungal diseases and mites. This new product enables farmers to integrate a natural alternative, without having to change their farming or spraying practices. RANGO™ can be used on its own for superior control, or in rotation, expanding the use of plant-based products for both organic and conventional agriculture,” said Karn Manhas, Terramera Founder and CEO.

RANGO™ is OMRI Listed for use in organic agriculture, can be used as an effective tool for conventional farming, and is essential for any Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program.

The newest product in the expanding Terramera portfolio, RANGO™ has a unique mode of action, superior emulsion and stability properties, a zero-day pre-harvest interval and 4-hour re-entry, protecting against and treating a wide variety of insects, including aphids, mites, thrips, worms, whiteflies, and fungal diseases such as botrytis, fusarium and powdery mildew.

About Terramera®

Terramera is a global leader in Technology for Clean Food with a mission to increase global yields while decreasing synthetic chemical loads, so we can grow affordable, clean food for everyone. We are committed to cultivating safe, healthy homes and environments, and developing highly effective natural products for consumers and farmers. Terramera uses technology to unlock the power in nature, so we can live healthier, make clean food affordable and feed the world. Find out more at: www.terramera.com