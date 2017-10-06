Terrapass scores touchdown with Lyft to Offset Carbon Emissions at University of Michigan Football Games

HOUSTON, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terrapass, a member of the Just Energy Group, and a leader in the fight against climate change, has partnered with Lyft, the fastest growing on-demand transportation service in the US, to offset carbon emissions associated with travel for all University of Michigan football games for the 2017/2018 season.

Michigan Stadium, located in Ann Arbor, is the largest stadium in the United States and home to the Michigan Wolverines. It’s also the second largest stadium in the world. Patrons travelling to the stadium can play an important part in helping the environment simply by selecting Lyft as their choice of transportation to and from the venue for football games. Every single Lyft ride in Ann Arbor on game day will be balanced with carbon offsets that terrapass will purchase. In fact, terrapass will not only offset travel in Ann Arbor during Michigan football home games, but away games, as well. The carbon offsets will be sourced from a local project, the South Kent Landfill in Byron Center, MI.

For the Michigan Wolverine’s first home game, Lyft offset more than 10,000 miles!

“We realize that game day can put a large strain on the physical environment of Ann Arbor, and we want to do our part to reduce the impact. Lyft believes in the power of rideshare to not only reduce congestion, but build community. We’re proud to partner with terrapass to help the Ann Arbor community while reinforcing to passengers that it matters how you get there,” said Elliot Darvick, General Manager for Lyft in Southeast Michigan.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Lyft to offer university football fans and visitors of ‘the Big House’ a simple solution to fight climate change and reduce their impact on the environment,” said James Pickren, President, terrapass. “It’s a win for everyone. This project is important in that it not only directly supports the environment but also supports local jobs in the state of Michigan.”

About terrapass

Terrapass, a member of Just Energy Group, works towards a cleaner planet by pursuing sustainable solutions to climate change. We support projects throughout North America that destroy greenhouse gases and produce renewable energy. The terrapass products and services provide consumers and businesses with the options and ability to help them reduce the environmental impact of their everyday activities through carbon offsets and renewable energy credits. Learn more at www.terrapass.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest. Terrapass is a registered trade name of Just Energy Advanced Solutions LLC.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 94% of the US population. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.

About Just Energy

Established in 1997, Just Energy (NYSE:JE) (TSX:JE) is a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options. With offices located across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany, Just Energy serves approximately 1.5 million residential and commercial customers providing homes and businesses with a broad range of energy solutions that deliver comfort, convenience and control. Just Energy Group Inc. is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Tara Energy and terrapass. Visit justenergygroup.com to learn more. Also, find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

