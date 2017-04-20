TerrAscend Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) -

TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Corporation“) is pleased to announce that it has been receipted for the filing of its final non-offering long form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. A copy of the final prospectus is available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Corporation is also pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE“) has conditionally approved the listing of the Corporation’s common shares (“Common Shares“) under the symbol “TER“. Listing of the Common Shares is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions, including the receipt from the CSE of all final documentation.

The Corporation has also completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,250,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.60 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $1,350,000. In connection with the private placement, the Corporation has paid a finder’s fee in the amount of $108,000. The Common Shares are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period.

About TerrAscend

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, TerrAscend is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis organization that strives to create quality products and services that meet the evolving needs of its clients. The Corporation has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Solace Health Inc. – a research and development focused medical cannabis company in the final stages of becoming a licensed producer pursuant to Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations, and Terra Health Network Inc.

