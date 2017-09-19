TerrAscend Provides Update on Convertible Debenture

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) announces that it has determined not to proceed with the placement of the convertible debenture that was previously announced on August 23, 2017.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company that strives to create and deliver quality products and services that meet the evolving needs of the cannabis market. The Company provides support to patients through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Solace Health Inc. (“Solace Health”), a licensed producer of medical cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations, Terra Health Network Inc. (“Terra Health”), a clinical support program and education platform led by health care professionals, and Solace Rx Inc. (“SolaceRx”), a drug preparation premises for non-cannabis formulations. Please visit www.TerrAscend.com for more information about the Company.

