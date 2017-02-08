TerraVest Announces 2016 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results

VEGREVILLE, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Feb. 8, 2017) - TerraVest Capital Inc. (TSX:TVK) held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 8, 2017. A total of 13,261,475 common shares (representing approximately 72.40% of the outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

The complete voting results from the meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the 5 nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular was elected as a Director of TerraVest.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Blair Cook 13,204,865 99.94% 7,850 0.06% Dustin Haw 12,536,157 94.88% 676,558 5.12% Charles Pellerin 12,536,157 94.88% 676,558 5.12% Dale H. Laniuk 12,536,157 94.88% 676,558 5.12% Rocco Rossi 13,191,765 99.84% 20,950 0.16%

2. Appointment of Auditors named in the Management Proxy Circular

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP were appointed as auditors of TerraVest until the close of the next annual general shareholders’ meeting and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.