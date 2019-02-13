Terrestrial Energy Forms Nuclear Innovation Working Group to Support IMSR Power Plant Development

CBJ Newsmakers

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terrestrial Energy today announced the participation of leading members of the nuclear supply chain and industry in its Nuclear Innovation Working Group. The working group will advise Terrestrial Energy during Phase 2 of its Vendor Design Review program and on the development and deployment of its Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR). The group consists of the following companies and their representatives:

Bruce Power, Michael Rencheck, President and CEO

Burns & McDonnell, Glenn Neises, Nuclear Director

SNC-Lavalin, EVP and Candu Energy, President and CEO, William (Bill) A. Fox III,

Corporate Risk Associates Limited, Jasbir Sidhu, CEO

Kinectrics, David Harris, President and CEO

Laker Energy Products, Christopher Hughes, President and CEO

Promation, Mark Zimny, President and CEO

Sargent & Lundy, Michael J. Knaszak, Senior Vice President and Project Director

“We are pleased to report the involvement of so many leading members of the Canadian and international nuclear supply chain and industry in our IMSR project. This group brings expert capabilities to our engineering and testing programs,” said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. “It illustrates the ambition of the nuclear industrial supply chain, and its support for private-sector driven nuclear innovation today.”

“Canada has a mature nuclear industry including a supply chain that has serviced the CANDU reactor fleet in Canada and globally for more than 50 years, and today supports the multi-billion-dollar refurbishments of Ontario’s CANDU reactors,” said Ron Oberth, CEO of the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries. “This nuclear innovation working group shows a deep bench of industrial expertise that can be drawn together to support game-changing nuclear technology, such as Terrestrial Energy’s molten salt reactor power plant.”

The creation of the working group follows November’s announcement by Minister Sohi, Canada’s Federal Minister of Natural Resources, of the conclusions of the “SMR Roadmap,” a nationwide study of Small Modular Reactor technology initiated in 2017. The conclusions of the report reflect Canada’s national interest in nuclear innovation and propose a framework for the future deployment of small modular reactors in Canada.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV advanced nuclear power plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology. IMSR technology represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear power plants. IMSR power plants will provide zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, cost-competitive electric power and high grade industrial heat for use in many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis and desalination, and in so doing extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. They have the potential to make important contributions to industrial competitiveness, energy security, and economic growth. Their deployment will support rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system by displacing fossil fuel combustion across a broad spectrum. Using an innovative design, and proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology, Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators and industrial partners to complete IMSR engineering and to commission first IMSR power plants in the late 2020s.

