Tervita Corporation Announces Q4 and Year End 2016 Financial Results Conference Call

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – March 10, 2017) - Tervita Corporation announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its Q4 2016 financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2016.

The call will be held on Monday March 20, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern).

Details for the call can be found on the Intralinks website. Copies of the December 31, 2016 financial statements are available on the same website. Holders of Tervita Corporation’s Senior Secured Notes can request access to Intralinks by contacting the Depository Trust Company or Ryan Wong, Vice President, Treasury.

